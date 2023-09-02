ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Jim Farms is hosting its 7th annual Labor Day celebration this weekend.

The free event started on Saturday and will wrap up on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. There will be live music from Nathaniel Krantz, dance lessons, green chile roasting, sunflowers, a farm market and more. “Chile season is on. And it’s good, really good right now, said Jim Wagner, owner of Big Jim Farms.

Big Jim Farms is located at 1685 Montano Rd. NW in Albuquerque. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.