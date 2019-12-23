Big changes in the works for Albuquerque’s Brick Light District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Brick Light District has noticeably grown in size and popularity through the years, and developers are taking advantage of the foot traffic.

Tucked away along Central Avenue, right across from the University of New Mexico, is Albuquerque’s Brick Light District.

“I definitely like this street. It’s a great street. I wish there were more streets like this near the university or in Albuquerque in general,” says Scott Haubrich.

Developers Jay Rembe and Allen Lewis bought the property back in 2002.

“At the time, it was known as Harvard Mall and our interest was to figure out an overall master plan and encourage walkability,” Rembe says.

Over the past 17 years, apartments have been developed and local restaurants and retail shops have moved in.

“I think the fact that it’s well lit, there’s a lot of restaurants, there are some pubs, it’s near the university, I think that’s a good combination,” Haubrich says.

Developers say they wanted to create a unique environment that keeps people coming back.

“People are looking for an experience where they are just not going to a suburban mall, where their stopping in a large parking lot. That’s not what we wanted to create here,” Rembe says.

They say now that the ART is up in running, people should be on the lookout for more additions to the district.

“We’ve built the synergy, now we’re ready to take it to another level, and I think it will be very exciting some of the announcements we’ll have in the next couple of months,” Lewis says.

Those who visit the area say they’re excited for more to do in the metro.

“I think this is what Albuquerque needs,” Haubrich says.

Developers say since 2002, they’ve added about 60,000 square feet of new buildings.