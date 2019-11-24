Big celebration in Albuquerque for National Adoption Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 local children were legally adopted by their new families on Saturday.

Bernalillo County District Court judges formalized the biggest National Adoption Day in the state. News 13 caught up with one family thrilled to be making the adoption official after fostering their 2-year-old daughter since she was an infant. “She’s crazy and wild and perfect in every way. She’s the happiest baby I’ve ever met. When she smiles, it lights up the whole room. She is the best daughter we could ever ask for,” said adoptive mom, Chandra Jackson.

Bernalillo County nearly doubled its number of adoptions from last year’s event.