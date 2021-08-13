Big Brothers, Big Sisters searching for volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central New Mexico is in need of mentors. They are searching for 20 men to mentor boys in the program. Organizers say the pandemic has made it hard to find mentors. Volunteers will need to dedicate between four to six hours a month. There are organized events like fly fishing.

However, they can also take part in the interests Big Brothers may have. “What I usually say is you bring your little to do stuff that you already do. So if you’re already hiking, you’re already fly fishing. If you’re already fixing your truck or you enjoy art, enjoy going to the museum,” said Sebastian Martinez of BBBS.

For more information or to become a mentor, visit bbbs-cnm.org.