Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central NM gets youth excited for careers in STEAM during fifth annual Discovery Festival

Back for its fifth year, the Discovery Festival is a unique event put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico that gives local children a chance to explore career options in fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Development associate with BBBS, Will Tapia and Dr. Oscar Martinez of the Air Force Research Laboratory discuss this upcoming event.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network where adult volunteers are matched with youth ages 6 through 18 to develop positive relationships and help them achieve their potential.

On Friday, November 22, the nonprofit will be holding its Discovery Festival where local children will get the opportunity to explore career options and meet with professionals from dozens of local science and technology companies as well as nonprofits. Children will also get to experience interactive demonstrations and experiments at the event.

Many of the youth that will attend the festival are from Title I schools in New Mexico. The event aims to open students up to new possibilities by exploring STEAM jobs that exist in the community.

Around 2,000 local children are expected to be in attendance this year. Discovery Festival is also a BBBS of Central New Mexico fundraiser.

The Discovery Festival will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. There is no charge for admission to the festival which is also open to the public.