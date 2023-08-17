ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico are searching for more mentors to help with local youth. Their goal is to get 60 mentors in 60 days. To reach that number, the organization is holding its annual ‘Bring a Friend’ networking event on August, Thursday 17.

As a part of this campaign, they will be holding their annual ‘Bring A Friend’ networking and recruitment event on August 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Daily Grind in Albuquerque. Attendees will enjoy appetizers provided by The Daily Grind while listening to inspiring stories about what mentoring means to their speakers. They ask the mentors to donate one hour a week and to commit for a year to mentee the child that they get paired up with.