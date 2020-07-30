Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico keeps kids connected through its virtual funding event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 is impacting everyone and it’s particularly impacting the lives of the families Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico serve. They are experiencing a budget shortfall of $484,000 this year and are reaching out to the community to help. CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Angela Reed Padilla discusses how you can get involved with the organization or offer support.

On August 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST, the organization will be streaming its first-ever North American Keep Kids Connected virtual event that will stream on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube. It will have testimonials, interviews, and media that highlight the essential work Big Brothers Big Sisters does.

The event is also a great time for people to learn more about the organization’s impact and how you can become a mentor. You can make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico online.