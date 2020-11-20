Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico in need of female mentors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Becoming part of the solution. This year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico launched their women mentoring women campaign. 2020 is an important year for women across the United States as the nation celebrated the centennial of the 19th Amendment which was the first step in allowing all women to vote.

The organization says while the U.S. celebrates this historical year for women, they also realized the work of the suffrage movement is not over and the need for female mentorship is still evident. They say women and girls still struggle to break glass ceilings, fight gender stereotypes and experience wage inequality in this state, country and across the globe. Audriana Law with Big Brothers Big Sisters talked Friday about why it’s so important to be a mentor.

Starting December 11, 2020 they will be recruiting 100 women mentors for their programs in Albuquerque and 30 in Farmington and Alamogordo. Mentoring starts with a simple application. Learn more about mentoring on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico’s website.

