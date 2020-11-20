Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico in need of female mentors

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Audriana Law, Advancement Coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Becoming part of the solution. This year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico launched their women mentoring women campaign. 2020 is an important year for women across the United States as the nation celebrated the centennial of the 19th Amendment which was the first step in allowing all women to vote.

The organization says while the U.S. celebrates this historical year for women, they also realized the work of the suffrage movement is not over and the need for female mentorship is still evident. They say women and girls still struggle to break glass ceilings, fight gender stereotypes and experience wage inequality in this state, country and across the globe. Audriana Law with Big Brothers Big Sisters talked Friday about why it’s so important to be a mentor.

Starting December 11, 2020 they will be recruiting 100 women mentors for their programs in Albuquerque and 30 in Farmington and Alamogordo. Mentoring starts with a simple application. Learn more about mentoring on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico’s website.

Latest Community News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss