Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosts annual STEAM Discovery Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people got an inside look at the world of “STEAM” on Friday.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters hosted its annual Discovery Festival at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Students from schools across the city got to explore career fields in science, tech, engineering, art, and math.

Through hands-on drills, they were given lessons similar to what they’d be doing on the job. Officials say most of the students who attended are from Title 1 schools, so it’s a great opportunity for them to see the jobs available in the state.

“A lot of our kids think maybe they’re not smart enough to have a STEM career. They would not be inspired to do it normally, so today is a day of exploration and adventure,” Angela Reed Padilla said.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.