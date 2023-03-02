ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico will be hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year. This is a nonprofit organization that provides and maintains quality one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteer mentors known as “bigs.”

They strive to help every child achieve success in their lives while igniting their potential.

Bowl for Kid’s Sake will take place Saturday, May 13. Starting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. And 100% of the proceeds stay right in the local community and allow to provide mentoring programs to the local youth. You can sign up your team at bowlnm.org.

They are also looking to recruit around 700 new mentors this year to match. Their programs have positive and lasting impacts on the communities youth. They ask the “bigs” to do low to no-cost activities and take them to things that they already like doing and just bring them along. Sign up at bbbs-cnm.org. If you would like to be a ‘little’ sister you can sign up at bbbs-cnm.org.

For more information, you can visit bbbs-cnm.org and Facebook.