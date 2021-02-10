Bidding ends for BioPark Society’s online auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Society has wrapped up its online auction just in time for Valentine’s Day. People ponied up for exclusive date experiences with the animals including breakfasts with the bears, elephants, and giraffes which each going between $1,100 and $1,300.

Lunch for two in the penguin chill netted a $1,900 winning bid. One bidder snagged a proposal experience at next season’s River of Lights for $450. Meanwhile, someone paid $580 for a behind-the-scenes zoo medicine tour. The BioPark Society also sold various zoo memorabilia and art including paintings made by the animals.