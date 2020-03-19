Bid on a variety of local items during National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s online auction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The coronavirus outbreak is causing some major changes across the state as many facilities including malls, gyms, spas, movie theatres, and more are forced to close their doors for several weeks as mandated by the governor. While the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is closed as well, you can still help them raise funds for their education programs.

The museum’s Director of PR and Marketing, Jennifer Hayden visits the set to discuss how you can help raise funds and also demonstrates several science experiments that you can do at home. Jennifer uses shaving cream, food coloring, a clear container, and water to make raindrops in a bottle.

The museum had to cancel its Einstein Gala that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21. It’s largest fundraiser of the year, the gala is used to support the museum’s educational programs for kindergarten through the 12th grade.

While the gala was canceled, the museum is instead holding an online auction of over 200 items which is open until 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The auction includes a variety of local items that you can bid on now.

Follow the museum’s Facebook page for more information on at-home science experiments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞