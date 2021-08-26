Bicyclist killed in crash near Zuni and Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a crash. APD says this happened on Grove Street near Zuni and Louisiana Thursday afternoon. They say the driver was turning eastbound onto Zuni.
Story continues below:
The driver did not see the bicyclist and hit them. The person was taken to the hospital where they died. Police say alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash.