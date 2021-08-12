Bicyclist killed in crash in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between a car and a bicyclist Thursday night. APD says it happened at Coors and Gonzales, just south of Central.
APD says the bicyclist was killed but they have not yet released details about what led up to the crash. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as soon as they become available.