Bicyclist in critical condition following crash near Wyoming, Academy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men's basketball first-year head coach Richard Pitino likes what he is seeing from his team. He also knows there is more work to be done. "I still think we need to deal with adversity with each other a little bit better on the court. I think you noticed a little bit during practice that talking to someone leads to something bigger than it needs to be and that's where inexperience comes in," Pitino said.

The Lobos are a team of new faces. None of the current team members even know what it is like to play at The Pit in front of a crowd during a regular season or exhibition game. They will get that first experience Friday when the Lobos host New Mexico Highlands in an exhibition. "We're going to try to get up the court," said UNM guard Jamal Mashburn Junior. "We're going to try to score in the first eight seconds and if we can't we'll holler out and run a set for motion. We're trying to push the ball down team's throats. We got the speed. We got the length. We got the athletes to do it. So, that's what we're going to do."