Bicyclist in critical condition following crash near Wyoming, Academy

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a driver and a bicyclist in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the crash happened in the area of Truchas Dr. and Burlison Dr.

Story Continues Below

APD says the bicyclist was transported to UNM Hospital in critical condition. APD says the area is shut down as they continue to investigate. No word yet on what caused the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES