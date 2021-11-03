Bicyclist in critical condition following crash near Wyoming, Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a driver and a bicyclist in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the crash happened in the area of Truchas Dr. and Burlison Dr.
APD says the bicyclist was transported to UNM Hospital in critical condition. APD says the area is shut down as they continue to investigate. No word yet on what caused the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.