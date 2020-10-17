Bicyclist hit by suspected drunk driver survives crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bicyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver earlier this week is still alive despite police believing she had died. The woman and another bicyclist were hit while they were riding along Montonao just west of Coors Monday afternoon.

Police say the driver, 29-year-old Joshua Downs, took off. They later found him at his house where he admitted to drinking whiskey at a nearby gas station shortly before the crash. Albuquerque Police say when officers responded to the crash, the woman was in critical condition and did not think she would make it. But they now say she is improving.

There’s no word on the condition of the other bicyclist. Downs is still charged with vehicular homicide.

