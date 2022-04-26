ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience has been highly popular during its time at the Immersive Pavilion in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District. Tuesday, the exhibit announced an extension in Albuquerque and will run through May 30.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to run through May 1, but due to its high popularity and successful ticket sales the exhibit is extending its stay through May 30. The exhibit, which has sold over three million tickets globally, uses projection technology and over 4 trillion pixels giving guests the opportunity to feel immersed in Van Gogh’s artwork.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the exhibit visit: https://vangoghalbuquerque.com/