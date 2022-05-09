ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District will be shut down for two weeks. The exhibit says they’re closing to upgrade the “customer experience.”

The exhibit is scheduled to reopen on May 24. Customers who purchased tickets during the closure can exchange them for another date or receive a full refund. The exhibit is also being extended and will now run through June 26.