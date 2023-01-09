ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “beWellnm” open enrollment period is currently ongoing with dozens of plan options across multiple carriers. Now until enrollment closes on January 15, beWellnm will be hosting a variety of events educating families about the open enrollment period.

“beWellnm” is offering dozens of plan options across multiple carriers, including dental insurance. All health plans cover the 10 essential benefits such as doctor visits, hospital stays, maternity care, emergency room care, prescriptions, and more. Tens of thousands of New Mexicans can get low-cost or no-cost health insurance beginning February 1, 2023, if they enroll by January 15, 2023.

This year, New Mexico is directly lowering monthly payments, co-pays, and deductibles. “beWellnm’s” new Turquoise Plan provides New Mexicans with maximum financial protection by lowering and limiting out-of-pocket costs.

Events around the state:

Las Vegas, New Mexico Enrollment Event: El Centro Family Health, 1235 8th St on Tuesday, January 10, beginning at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, 1309 4th St. SW on Saturday, January 14, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.

For more information visit bewellnm.com.