beWellnm offers free open enrollment assistance to small businesses, individuals, and families

BeWellnm for Small Businesses is helping businesses across New Mexico thrive by giving owners the option to provide health insurance to their employees which contributes to their overall health, happiness, and the businesses’ bottom line.

Small businesses can qualify for a tax credit worth up to 50% of their contributions to their employees’ premiums. Nonprofit employers can receive a tax credit of 35%.

A health insurance plan with beWellnm helps to provide peace of mind in the case of a medical emergency. It also provides the necessary preventative care to keep you happy and healthy.

Open enrollment period is open for individuals and families and begins on November 1 and will end on December 15. Free enrollment assistance is available online and by phone at 1-833-862-3935.

Upcoming free open enrollment events: