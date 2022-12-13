ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – beWellnm is a marketplace where tens of thousands of New Mexicans can get low-cost or no-cost health insurance. This year many New Mexicans will see lower monthly payments, reduced co-pays, and lower deductibles when they shop and compare health plans.

There are thousands of New Mexicans who do not have insurance and can qualify through beWellnm. They will be having open-enrollments events thought the state helping people find the best plan that works for them. These programs were designed for people who don’t get insurance and those who don’t qualify through their spouse’s employer.

Albuquerque open enrollment event, Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 3-7 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Human Services Center, 1231 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Open enrollment ends January 15. If you sign up before the end of Dec., you will have insurance on Jan. 1 if you sign up by Jan.15, your insurance starts Feb.1st. For more information visit bewellnm.com.