ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Medicaid is unwinding and 900,000 New Mexicans on Medicaid will need to renew their eligibility for healthcare coverage. BeWell New Mexico is the state’s only place for residents to receive subsidies to help offset the cost of insurance.

They will be hosting an event on June 24 at their local office. They invite the community to join them so individuals and families can receive support when enrolling for health insurance. There will also be activities for kids to enjoy. Anyone between the ages of 18-61 qualifies for low-cost insurance provided by BeWellNM.

BeWellNM has about 80% of its customers paying at least $10 or less a month for health insurance. BeWellNM will also be hosting events in the future throughout the state to give residents a chance to learn more about their options, and possible subsidies and enroll on the spot. For more information, visit bewellnm.com.



