Betty Bulldog offers April 1 meal delivery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can get a bulldog to deliver food to your home on Wednesday night.

Betty Bulldog teamed up with Church Street Cafe in Old Town to create a family pack meal deal for Wednesday night only. Each delivery includes a free children’s activity book and Betty Bulldog’s collectible card.

If you choose to tip Betty, she will be donating her tips to Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue. The cafe is offering the Trifecta Meal Deal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

