Better your mental health this new year with help from Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After what’s been a very troubling year for many, welcoming a new year can be an excellent time for a fresh start and a chance to begin the year with a healthy mindset. While you may already have some ideas for New Year’s resolutions like joining a gym, spending more time with family, or looking for a new career path.

But how about managing and bettering your mental health? Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, director of the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services discusses why focusing on our mental health and well-being is so important.

Chavez-Sanchez encourages residents to prioritize mental health by taking the opportunity to do self-help activities like working out, take the time to finish a puzzle, or other activities that help them to de-stress. The Department of Behavioral Health Services offers a variety of services to assist the community including their detox program, addiction treatment services, suicide prevention, their supportive aftercare community program, and more.

The Department of Behavioral Health Services’ Campus located at 5901 Zuni which can be accessed 24-hours a day. Residents can also be trained in Narcan administration at the campus. For more information on the services provided, visit bernco.gov.

