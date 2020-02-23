‘Better Call Saul Day’ event celebrated at Breaking Bad Store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a Better Call Saul Saturday for fans across the metro.

The new Breaking Bad store held an event to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the popular show’s fifth season. In addition to offering the usual Breaking Bad swag, store owners today showed off two fo the outfits worn by Walt and Jesse on display.

There were giveaways and plenty of photo opportunities and Tuco’s right-hand man “Gonzo” even stopped by to sign autographs. “Either they’ll recognize me and be like ‘Hey!’ or they’re like ‘are you a bad guy in real life or just TV?’ Then they walk away quick, grab their purse,” said Jesus Payan Jr. “It’s nice in these situations because they know I’m an actor.”

The special two-night premiere kicks off Sunday at 8 on AMC.