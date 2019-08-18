Better Business Bureau warns of airline phishing scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Travelers are warned to be on the lookout for a phishing airline reservation scam.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that according to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are using the names of major airlines like United and Southwest and sending fake email messages alerting people to a flight change. The email then asks people to download a recent ticket purchase or to take a survey about a recent flight.

Officials say the links or attachments contain malware that allows access to your computer and any of the personal information you have stored there.