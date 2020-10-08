Better Bernalillo County Bond Committee highlights significance of bond package

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ll see six general obligation bonds on the ballot when you hit the polls. Better Bernalillo County Bond Committee Chair Carlos Padilla discusses the bonds and what to expect in the upcoming election.

The Better Bernalillo County Bond Committee promotes the passage of the county’s bond package that is recognized as being essential to providing a growing and healthy county infrastructure. The six bond questions that will appear on the ballot ask Bernalillo County voters to approve $40.3 million in general obligation bonds.

Bond issues will provide financing for library books and materials, public safety and county buildings, parks and recreation facilities, transportation, storm drainage and utilities, and public housing. The bonds do not raise taxes and are used on capital improvements benefitting the entire community.

For more information on the 2020 general obligation bonds, visit BernCo.gov.