ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people came out Saturday for the “Souper Bowl.” It’s an event with a good cause.

On Saturday, Roadrunner Food Bank hosted the 28th Annual Souper Bowl.

Thirty-five restaurants showed off their best soups and desserts, and all ticket proceeds go to helping the food bank get food to families in need.

“Some don’t have grocery store access [or] can’t afford the groceries even because of inflation,” said food bank President Mag Strittmatter.

The first place for people’s choice soup went to Old Town Catering, and the first place for vegetarian soup went to Fuego 505. Special Touch Catering won the best booth, people’s choice of dessert went to Nothing Bundt Cakes, and critics’ choice went to Slate Street Billiards.

A full list of winners from first to third can be found by visiting this link.