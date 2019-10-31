Best friend of hit-and-run crash victim determined to find driver

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The best friend of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on October 29 wants justice. The driver who hit her never stopped to see how she was.

It’s been a tough couple of days for Edie Apodaca after she got a phone call that her best friend of nearly 40 years, Tabitha Macdiarmid, had been killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning around 12:40 on McMahon near Kayenta.

“I didn’t believe it,” said Apodaca. “I just kept telling her, you’re lying, you’re lying, and she said, no.”

Apodaca said Macdiarmid was with her boyfriend that night walking along McMahon because they had car trouble. As she was walking in the bike lane, a pickup truck hit her and kept driving.

Apodaca said Macdiarmid meant everything to her, and feels for her five children who are now without a mother.

“I just worry about them,” said Apodaca. “She was an amazing mother and so for them not to have her, it’s just uneasy.”

She said nothing will replace her lifelong friend, and wants the person who hit her to take responsibility.

“Please find it in your heart to please come forward, and if it was an accident please say something, and if it wasn’t please have it in your heart to have the decency to come forward,” said Apodaca.

Apodaca said police told her they don’t have any leads on the driver. Macdiarmid’s five children are being taken care of by family.

Apodaca is planning Macdiarmid’s funeral. She set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the cost.