Don Juan de Onate statue in Rio Arriba County comes down
Best Buddies virtual Friendship Walk raises money to help individuals with disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – This summer is looking very different for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing that is happening nationwide is events are going virtual. The non-profit Best Buddies International wants people to know that their annual Friendship Walk will also be going virtual.

Kathryn Schwaar from Best Buddies in New Mexico talked about the purpose behind the walk and the changes people will see.

The Virtual Friendship Walk will be taking place on Saturday, June 20. The virtual event is unique because in the past each state would have its own local walk to support the Best Buddies program in their area. Now due to Covid-19 all in-person walks have been changed to virtual walks, and are merging together for one big international virtual celebration.

The purpose of the virtual walk is to raise awareness and financial support for Best Buddies Programs. The four main programs at Best Buddies include one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living.

Register to walk at https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/newmexico.

