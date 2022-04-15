ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Best Buddies International New Mexico offers one-to-one friendship, employment, and leadership development programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Now, they are planning their upcoming Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

The event will be on April 30 at Albuquerque Academy and state director of Best Buddies Tessah Latson says there are a lot of ways to participate. “It’s going to be a great day, a family event. You can donate if you’re not able to participate, you can form a team.. but you can certainly sign up as an individual walker,” Latson says.

More information on Best Buddies International New Mexico is available on their website.