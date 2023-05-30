ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Best Buddies in New Mexico was founded back in 1989 to create opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have 35 teams within the New Mexico chapter and they are getting ready to lace up their shoes to walk for inclusion and raise funds for the organization. The goal for 2023 is to raise $65,000. Their friendship walks are one of their most celebrated events which brings communities together where they can experience their Best Buddies mission in action while engaging with program participants and raising funds for the nonprofit.

Registration for the event will be open until the day of the walk. The 2023 Friendship Walk will take place on Saturday, June 10th. The walking event will be located at Albuquerque Academy. After the walk, there will be a variety of fun, family, wellness and friendship activities. To learn more, visit https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/newmexico/.