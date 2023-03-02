ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission behind the Best Buddies Annual friendship walk is to bring the country together for one friendship, one job, and one life-changing connection at a time. Supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

82% of individuals with IDD do not have a paid job in the community. Over 40,000 walkers across the country come out to support the Best Buddies programs.

Best Buddies Annual Friendship Walk will take place on June 10th at 8 a.m. at Albuquerque Academy. They are expecting over 500 attendees and their fundraising goal is $65,000. This fundraiser will impact the expansion of their programs to more schools and communities throughout New Mexico. You can form a team by visiting their website while they appreciate your help to raise money to help them reach their goal, it is not required to participate in the Walk. They provide breakfast, activities, music, and games, along with incentives and prizes for teams raising money. Raising $50 will get you a t-shirt, the theme this year will be “Inclusion Without Limits.”



