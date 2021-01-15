BernCo: Why it’s important to wear your mask

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Richard Clark, Director of Emergency Management in Bernalillo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Richard Clark, Director of Emergency Management in Bernalillo County, says it’s crucial that people abide by the public health regulations set by the New Mexico Department of Health. Clark also talked about the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

He also reminded people in Bernalillo County to get tested for COVID-19 and sign up to get the vaccine. On Thursday, the governor announced more than 153,000 vaccines have been delivered to New Mexico, with 100,600 administered so far. Nearly half a million New Mexicans registered in three weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES