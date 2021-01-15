BernCo: Why it’s important to wear your mask

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Richard Clark, Director of Emergency Management in Bernalillo County, says it’s crucial that people abide by the public health regulations set by the New Mexico Department of Health. Clark also talked about the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

He also reminded people in Bernalillo County to get tested for COVID-19 and sign up to get the vaccine. On Thursday, the governor announced more than 153,000 vaccines have been delivered to New Mexico, with 100,600 administered so far. Nearly half a million New Mexicans registered in three weeks.