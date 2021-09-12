BernCo selling off extra furniture, equipment to the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the city consolidates its office to the new Alvarado Square location, extra furniture and equipment are being sold. The county wanted to offer furniture that was affordable back to the community.

They say turnout was great. “Since I’ve been here today, that’s actually what I’ve seen: individuals coming in and buying furniture. Some of them for their home offices because a lot of people now, as you know, are working from home,” said Bernalillo County spokesperson, Tia Bland.

About $7,000 in proceeds will be going to the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Fund that supports county amenities and programming. They are selling more equipment online and say so far, they have raised more than $200,000.