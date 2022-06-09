NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has announced details of a safe ride option for Pride Fest this year. The county’s Department of Behavioral Health Services – in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Cumulus Media, and Sandoval County – will be offering 600 rides from Thursday, June 9 at noon through Sunday, June 12 at midnight with their “Take A Ride On Us” campaign.
People can redeem a ride with the Uber code “PRIDE22” to receive the discount. Each code is good for two rides per person and $10 off per ride. The code can only be used for rides and not Uber Eats and also does not include a tip.