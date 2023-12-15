ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week the BernCo’s Planning and Development Services, Land Management, and the county Treasurer’s office teamed up with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to clean up litter along West Central Ave. According to a news release, 4.8 tons of trash and debris were cleared from the area. Some of the items included couches, mattresses, auto parts, clothing, and beverage containers.

The cleanup is part of an effort by the county to host staff cleanup events. “These monthly cleanup events remind us about why we work for local government, to help make our communities better. Picking up litter and trash improperly discarded in our community is one of the ways we can make an immediate impact. Additionally, working with our government partners helps build collaboration and these events build trust with the public that we serve. We’re thankful to all who participated, and we look forward to expanding the circle of those we can get involved,” said Planning and Development Services Director Nick Hamm.

The Bernalillo County’s Planning & Development Services has been meeting up with other government departments every month for these clean-up events since 2021.