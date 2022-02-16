ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is launching a new program to help children strengthen their reading skills while comforting shelter animals. The Animal Care and Resource Center launched Reading Rovers on Wednesday.
The free program will allow kids to practice their reading with shelter dogs and is open to all ages and reading levels. They will work one-on-one with an adult and get to choose a pet they would like to read to during a half-hour session. Officials say it will help kids gain confidence and also help socialize the shelter dogs.