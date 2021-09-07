BernCo hosts second annual Fallen Firefighters 9-11 Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue will be hosting their second annual Fallen Firefighters 9-11 Memorial. This event marks the 20th anniversary of the heinous terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11. The memorial display will be at the front of the new Bernalillo County headquarters at Alvardo Square at 6:46 a.m. They will be standing for 343 minutes, one minute for every firefighter lost that day 20 years ago.

