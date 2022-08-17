Remember that some indoor candles come pre-dipped in wax, and these have a tendency to melt if left out in the sun.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will host a public memorial burial ceremony for those who are unclaimed on Sept. 22. The Bernalillo County General Services Division administers the Unclaimed/Indigent Cremation Program for deceased persons who have passed away within the county. The county works with a mortuary to cremate and store the cremains of unclaimed persons for two years and then the remains are made available for burial.

The community memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22. 2022, 9:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. To find out if a deceased person is on the unclaimed/indigent list, search this year’s Memorial List.

To obtain the cremains of one of the deceased persons in this year’s program, call 505-468-7777 by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, for information. There is a fee to cover the county’s cost of cremation. To learn more about the Unclaimed/Indigent Cremation Program, visit the program’s website.