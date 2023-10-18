BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation, and Open Space will be holding a meeting on October 18 at the Rio Bravo Senior Center (3910 Isleta Blvd. SW) from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This meeting will be addressing the 2025 Master Plan as the department focuses on the South Valley.

BernCo staff will present ideas they have for plans and design boards for facilities south of Rio Bravo. These include ideas for Rio Bravo Park, Los Padillas Community Center, Dennison Park and Rodeo Grounds, the Gutierez-Hubbell Open Space, and South Valley Little League.

The public will also be available to weigh in on what they would like to see. “District 2 has so much to offer already. We want to continue to build on that and this is our opportunity to work with the community so we can push for the improvements that are most important to them,” said District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a statement.

Officials say the Master Plan is expected to be completed by spring 2025.