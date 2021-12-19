BernCo District Attorney’s Office launches mobile resource center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is rolling out its newest resource to help hand out clothes to people in need.

“The nicest thing to see is kids, you know, pick out clothes for themselves. It’s really kind of fun. We had a bunch of hats earlier and these kids were trying on the hats and that was just a fun thing to see,” said Garry Coffin with the DA’s office.

It’s part of their new mobile resource center that takes donations and distributes the clothing. The DA’s office says it can be used for events like housing assistance or food drives. Anyone wanting to get involved can contact the DA’s office.