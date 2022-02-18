ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers promised to get tough on crime, but the Bernalillo County district attorney doesn’t think the crime bills lawmakers just passed will have a big impact on the crime crisis in the metro. He’s even asking the governor to veto one law saying it will make things worse.

District Attorney Raul Torrez shares his disappointment in the failure to address what he calls the problem of the revolving door when it comes to violent defendants in the state.

House Bill 63 passed which combined a slew of crime bills into one package. At a post-legislative session meeting, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said, “It’s about creating a future where we’re clear that public safety is a priority.”

During the legislative session, Representative Meredith Dixon referred to the crime legislation as “An omnibus package that really addresses some of the prevention measures that we have talked about, measures that will help ensure swift and certain justice.”

But Bernalillo County’s district attorney Raul Torrez isn’t confident in the crime package. According to Torrez one of the biggest disappointments for the DA’s office was the failure to pass a pre-trial detention bill. “The failure to address the problem of the revolving door, specifically with regard to some of the most violent and dangerous defendants that we’ve got. People accused of murder, sexual assault, child abuse. Individuals who have been armed with firearms.”

Torrez believes this year we will see a resurgence of gun violence and crime, specifically in the metro area. “I’m concerned that we will once again see individuals who we have sought to have detained who have been released who will then go on to commit very serious crimes.”

All 14 district attorneys sent a letter to the Governor asking her to exercise her line-item veto authority to remove the section that allows police to access the courts’ GPS data on defendants released before trial. Torrez explains, “The bottom line is the provision on GPS actually makes our jobs more difficult. It narrows the categories of defendants we can seek information on and it creates a privacy right for defendants who are considered to be in custody while they’re on GPS.”

There were some things in the crime package the DA says he’s encouraged by. “The elimination of the statute limitations for second-degree murder something we’ve asked for and been working on for some time, we’re pleased with that.”

There were also some adjustments in penalties associated with gun crimes, but it still came up short according to Torrez. “Unfortunately they were watered down to the point where they’re probably not going to have the kind of impact that we’d hope for.”

Torrez also says many of the crime issues we see today will need to be addressed again in next year’s legislative session.