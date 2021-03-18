BernCo Department of Behavioral Health empowers women in the health care profession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As Women’s History Month continues, we reflect on women’s contributions in the health care setting. Dr. Marcia Harris with the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services discusses how far women have come over the years in health care and what Bernalillo County is doing to empower them.

For decades, men have represented the majority in medicine. In 1860, there were only 200 female physicians in the United States, but today there are more than 376,000. “I believe that the health care industry has been a leader in recognizing the talents and potential of women,” says Dr. Harris.

Behavioral health is of the utmost importance to the Department of Behavioral Health Services and Bernalillo County leaders. Because behavioral health can impact all walks of life, generations, and people, Bernalillo County is continually working to ensure there is a strong continuum of care for individuals living with behavioral health conditions, along with their families. From homelessness to public safety, access to quality behavioral health care within the community is integral, and a lack of services can create widespread implications. Bernalillo County has offered many opportunities for furthering education for women in health care and providing growth for individuals.

“For somebody who’s entering, whether it’s some sort of entry-level or mid-career change, I would say it’s a field that has many opportunities,” says Dr. Harris when asked for advice for women who are interested in joining the health care profession. You can head to bernco.gov/dbhs to find out more.