ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has been awarded a $2 million grant to help complete the Mesa Del Sol Sports Complex. That project broke ground at the beginning of the year and is expected to open this spring.

The funds will be applied to construction for parking, drainage, landscaping, lighting, and irrigation at the complex. Once completed, the facility will feature 32 indoor and outdoor fields, to attract large tournaments and tourists to the metro.