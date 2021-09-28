BernCo animal center hosts kitten adoption event throughout October

[1] Forum held for Albuquerque mayoral candidates - Albuquerque's crime problem is taking center stage in the race for mayor. Monday night's forum at Highland High School was hosted by the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative. Three candidates on the ballot appeared, incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, and radio talk show host Eddy Aragon. Many questions centered on issues facing communities of color, as well as other vulnerable groups like refugees and the homeless population.

[2] Man connected to at least 2 cold case murders to stay behind bars until trial - An Albuquerque man tied to two cold case murders will stay behind bars until his trial. Investigators say Paul Apodaca went to the UNM police station and confessed to killing 21-year-old Althea Oakley in 1988. Despite that confession, Apodaca pleaded not guilty to Oakley's murder, and the case is now heading to trial. Police say Apodaca also admitted to killing 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989, and his DNA connects him to a cold-case rape from the 90s. So far he is not facing charges in those cases. Apodaca will go to trial for the murder of Oakeley next September.