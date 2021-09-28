BernCo animal center hosts kitten adoption event throughout October

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is bringing cats into the spotlight for the month of October, making it a “Catober.” There are currently 70 cats and kittens meowing, frolicking, and napping in the “Kitty Kat Kastle.”
The center offers appointment-only adoptions, and applications can be downloaded online. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays they offer walk-in appointments as well. For more information on adopting or fostering, visit the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services website.