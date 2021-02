BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is now accepting live public comments during commission meetings on Zoom. Public comments are limited to 90 seconds a person and disruptive conduct will result in removal from the Zoom meeting.

People who wish to sign up must do so by 3:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. More information on requirements and when they next meeting is are available on the Bernalillo County website.