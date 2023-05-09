BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo Office of the County Assessor won an award for performance and innovation from the 2023 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Awards. The county has been recognized for increasing efficiency and reducing paper use.

According to the county assessor’s office, productivity at the office increased by 15% with new techniques to streamline the work process. The use of Tyler’s Activity Center has allowed the office to monitor and measure employees’ productivity and error rates in real time.

“With Activity Center and other improved processes, we have reduced paper use by over 140,000 sheets of paper, which is equivalent to saving about fifteen trees,” says Bernalillo County Assessor Damian R. Lara.