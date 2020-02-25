Bernalillo County’s request for sports complex funding falls short

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will now look to November’s bond election for the rest of the funding for the new Mesa Del Sol Sports Complex. According to the Albuquerque Journal, in the recent legislative session, the county asked state lawmakers for $4.8 million to finish the complex.

They only received about $1.2 million. One county official says the money from the legislature will help them finish their current six soccer fields.

However, they hop money to complete the ten fields from this year’s bond election.