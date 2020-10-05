Bernalillo County’s ‘Movies in the Lot’ features spooky movies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will add some spooky options to its Movies in the Lot series at Isleta Amphitheater. They will show The Goonies on Oct. 9; A Night on Elm Street on Oct. 16; It on Oct. 23 and the 2018 remake of Halloween on Oct. 30. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and films will start at 7:30 p.m. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
